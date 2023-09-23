Xi urges promoting solidarity through sports

Xinhua) 17:29, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for promoting solidarity through sports.

As humanity is faced with unprecedented global challenges, Asian people must seize historic opportunities and work together to tackle these challenges, Xi said at a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

