Xi addresses welcoming banquet of Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a welcoming banquet in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Saturday hosted a banquet here to welcome guests who will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday extended a warm welcome to guests when addressing a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, pose for photo with guests during a welcoming banquet in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan on Saturday hosted a banquet here to welcome guests who will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a welcoming banquet in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Saturday hosted a banquet here to welcome guests who will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi wishes guests unforgettable time at Hangzhou Asiad
- Xi calls for promoting inclusiveness through sports
- Xi urges promoting solidarity through sports
- Hangzhou Asiad sets records in athletes participation, number of events: Xi
- Xi calls for making Asia anchor for world peace
- Hangzhou Asiad "sets new standards" for future hosts, says IOC president Bach
- Full text: Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at welcoming banquet of Hangzhou Asiad opening ceremony
- Life at 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou
- Highlights of beach volleyball match at 19th Asian Games
- In pics: sailing race at 19th Asian Games
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.