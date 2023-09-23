Xi addresses welcoming banquet of Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a welcoming banquet in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Saturday hosted a banquet here to welcome guests who will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday extended a warm welcome to guests when addressing a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

