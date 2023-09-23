Home>>
Xi calls for making Asia anchor for world peace
(Xinhua) 17:27, September 23, 2023
HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for efforts to promote peace through sports and make Asia an anchor for world peace.
Asian countries should adhere to good neighborliness and mutual benefit, and reject the Cold War mentality and camp-based confrontation, Xi said at a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.
