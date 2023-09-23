Home>>
Hangzhou Asiad sets records in athletes participation, number of events: Xi
(Xinhua) 17:28, September 23, 2023
HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that the 19th Asian Games sets records in athletes participation and the number of events.
This demonstrates Asian people's great anticipation and firm support for the Games, Xi said at a welcoming banquet ahead of the Games' opening ceremony in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.
