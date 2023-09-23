Languages

Archive

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Home>>

Asiad carries Asian people's aspirations for peace, solidarity, inclusiveness: Xi

(Xinhua) 17:50, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Games carries Asian people's aspirations for peace, solidarity and inclusiveness, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday.

Xi made the remarks at a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. 

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories