We Are China

Asiad carries Asian people's aspirations for peace, solidarity, inclusiveness: Xi

Xinhua) 17:50, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Games carries Asian people's aspirations for peace, solidarity and inclusiveness, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday.

Xi made the remarks at a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)