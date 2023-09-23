Xi meets OCA acting president, expressing confidence in spectacular Hangzhou Asiad

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Raja Randhir Singh, acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said the Chinese government and people are confident and capable of delivering a spectacular sports event that showcases Chinese features and celebrates the charm of Asia.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Raja Randhir Singh, acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Xi thanked Singh and the OCA for promoting China's sports development over a long time, particularly for their contributions to the preparation of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Hailing the OCA's achievements in promoting Olympic sports and advancing peace and development in Asia, Xi said China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the OCA to jointly develop the Olympic sports in Asia and enhance the unity of Asian people.

Xi said that the upcoming Asian Games, the third hosted by China, breaks records in athlete participation, the number of events, and overall scale in the history of the Asian Games.

He added that the Games will strengthen unity and friendship among the people of Asia, creating an indelible memory of Hangzhou for the entire world.

Singh remarked on the impressive sporting venues and facilities in Hangzhou, saying that the athletes are highly content. He noted that both the athletes and guests have felt the hospitality of the Chinese people.

He expressed confidence that the Hangzhou Asian Games will be spectacular and successful.

Senior Chinese leaders including Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi and Shen Yiqin attended the meeting.

