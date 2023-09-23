Nepalese prime minister arrives in Hangzhou for Asian Games

Xinhua) 18:52, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Saturday arrived in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.

