Nepalese prime minister arrives in Hangzhou for Asian Games
Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda arrives in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. Prachanda on Saturday arrived here to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Saturday arrived in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.
A welcoming ceremony is held upon the arrival of Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. Prachanda on Saturday arrived here to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
