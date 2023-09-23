Asiad witnesses, promotes Asia's overall stability, sustained economic growth: Xi

Xinhua) 17:51, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that Asia has maintained overall stability and rapid and sustained economic growth over the past decades.

The Asian Games has been a witness, participant and contributor of this Asian Miracle, Xi said at a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

