Asiad cauldron to be lit again in China, on day of harvest, reunion: Xi

Xinhua) 18:09, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The cauldron for the Asian Games will be lit again in China on the Autumn Equinox, a day symbolizing harvest and reunion in Chinese culture, President Xi Jinping said Saturday.

Xi made the remarks at a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

