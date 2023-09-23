We Are China

Xi attends Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony

Xinhua) 20:11, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday night attended the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

