Foreign leaders to attend opening ceremony of 19th Asiad all arrive in Hangzhou
(Xinhua) 18:53, September 23, 2023
HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Foreign leaders who will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games have all arrived in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.
From Thursday morning to Saturday morning, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao of Timor-Leste, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat of Malaysia Johari bin Abdul, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of the Republic of Korea, and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda arrived in Hangzhou by plane.
The opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Saturday evening.
