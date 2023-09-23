Asian Games opening ceremony begins in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 20:12, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Hangzhou Asian Games' opening ceremony is underway. The program consists of 15 segments, which include the parade of athletes and the lighting of the cauldron.

The opening day of the Hangzhou Asian Games aligns with the Autumn Equinox, one of China's 24 solar terms. It symbolizes harvest and reunion in the Chinese culture.

