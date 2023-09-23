Home>>
Xi declares Hangzhou Asian Games open
(Xinhua) 21:32, September 23, 2023
HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday night declared the 19th Asian Games open in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Focus: Xi welcomes Hangzhou Asiad guests, highlighting sports' role in promoting peace, solidarity, inclusiveness
- View of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center
- Artists perform before opening ceremony of 19th Asian Games
- Asian Games opening ceremony begins in Hangzhou
- Xi attends Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony
- International reporters speak highly of Hangzhou Asiad preparations
- Foreign leaders to attend opening ceremony of 19th Asiad all arrive in Hangzhou
- Gathering at Hangzhou Asian Games for better future
- Nepalese prime minister arrives in Hangzhou for Asian Games
- Asiad host city once praised by Marco Polo as "City of Heaven": Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.