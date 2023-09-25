China's Wushu athletes dominant on Hangzhou Asian Games opening day

Xinhua) 09:39, September 25, 2023

Tong Xin of China competes during women's taijiquan final of wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's taijiquan & taijijian all-round of wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese athletes dominated the first day of Wushu tournament at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Sunday with two gold medals from Sun Peiyuan and Tong Xin, in the men's Changquan and women's Taijiquan and Taijijian all-round, respectively.

"I've been looking forward to the Asian Games for a long time. It feels good to win the gold medal at home," said Sun, who triumphed on 9.840 points.

Edgar Xavier Marvelo of Indonesia claimed the silver, while Song Chi Kuan from Macao of China came third.

"I cherish this opportunity of participating in the Hangzhou Asiad, and enthusiasm of the audience pushed me a lot," said Sun, who regarded it as a dream came true.

Feng Jingkun, coach of Taolu events of China's Wushu team, hailed Sun's performance as "perfect."

"Sun's preparation have been plagued for the Asian Games," said Feng, praising Sun's perseverance.

Sun, 34, had collected two golds in Wushu competition of the Asian Games at Incheon 2014 and Jakarta 2018.

Later on Sunday, Tong put on wonderful performance to collect the Taijiquan and Taijijian All-Round gold medal. Basma Lachkar of Brunei and Chen Suijin from Hong Kong of China won silver and bronze respectively.

As a traditional sport boasting a long history in China, Wushu is popular among Chinese people and has gained a global reputation.

The Wushu tournament, offering a total of 15 gold medals, will run through to September 28.

Sun Peiyuan of China competes during the Men's Changquan final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Gold medalist Sun Peiyuan of China competes during men's changquan final of wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Silver medalist Edgar Xavier Marvelo of Indonesia, gold medalist Sun Peiyuan of China and bronze medalist Song Chi Kuan of China's Macao (L-R) are seen at the awarding ceremony of men's changquan of wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Gold medalist Tong Xin of China (C), silver medalist Basma Lachkar of Brunei Darussalam (L) and bronze medalist Chen Suijin of China's Hong Kong attend the awarding ceremony for Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Eain Myat Noe of Myanmar competes during Women's Taijiquan Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Saito Shiho of Japan competes during Women's Taijiquan Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Agatha Chrystenzen Wong of the Philippines competes during Women's Taijiquan Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Sabita Rai of Nepal competes during Women's Taijiquan Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Mok Uen Ying Juanita of China's Hong Kong competes during Women's Taijiquan Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Mok Uen Ying Juanita of China's Hong Kong competes during Women's Taijijian Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Sydney Chin Sy Xuan of Malaysia competes during Women's Taijiquan Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Basma Lachkar of Brunei Darussalam competes during Women's Taijiquan Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Chen Suijin of China's Hong Kong competes during Women's Taijijian Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Law Zeanne Zhi Ning of Singapore competes during Women's Taijijian Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tran Kieu Trang of Vietnam competes during Women's Taijijian Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tong Xin of China competes during Women's Taijijian Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Basma Lachkar of Brunei Darussalam competes during Women's Taijijian Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Chen Suijin of China's Hong Kong competes during Women's Taijijian Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tong Xin of China competes during Women's Taijijian Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Mok Uen Ying Juanita of China's Hong Kong competes during Women's Taijijian Final of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu took place here Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tong Xin of China attends the awarding ceremony for Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Bronze medalist Chen Suijin of China's Hong Kong attends the awarding ceremony for Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Silver medalist Basma Lachkar of Brunei Darussalam attends the awarding ceremony for Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-round of Wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

