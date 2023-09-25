In pics: Rugby Sevens matches at 19th Asian Games

Liam Thomas Herbert (R) of China's Hong Kong competes during the Men's Pool A match of Rugby Sevens beween China's Hong Kong and Malaysia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Liam Thomas Herbert (3rd R) of China's Hong Kong competes during the Men's Pool A match of Rugby Sevens beween China's Hong Kong and Malaysia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Russell Elliot Webb (R) of China's Hong Kong competes during the Men's Pool A match of Rugby Sevens beween China's Hong Kong and Malaysia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Liam Thomas Herbert (L, front) of China's Hong Kong competes during the Men's Pool A match of Rugby Sevens beween China's Hong Kong and Malaysia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Ma Chong (C) of China competes during the Men's Pool D match of Rugby Sevens beween China and Afghanistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Li Haitao (Top) of China competes during the Men's Pool D match of Rugby Sevens beween China and Afghanistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Li Haitao (L) of China competes during the Men's Pool D match of Rugby Sevens beween China and Afghanistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Li Benshou (R) of China competes during the Men's Pool D match of Rugby Sevens beween China and Nepal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Ma Chong of China competes during the Men's Pool D match of Rugby Sevens beween China and Nepal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Chen Keyi (L) of China competes during the Women's Pool E match of Rugby Sevens between China and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Liao Jiuli (R, front) of China competes during the Women's Pool E match of Rugby Sevens between China and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Liu Xiaoqian (L) of China competes during the Women's Pool E match of Rugby Sevens between China and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Zheng Zhiyuan (1st R) of China competes during the Men's Pool match of Rugby Sevens between China and United Arab Emirates at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Li Haitao (2nd R) and Li Benshou (1st L) of China compete during the Men's Pool match of Rugby Sevens between China and United Arab Emirates at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Wu Jiajun of China competes during the Men's Pool match of Rugby Sevens between China and United Arab Emirates at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Wang Shuoshuo (bottom) of China competes during the Men's Pool match of Rugby Sevens between China and United Arab Emirates at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

