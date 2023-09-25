Highlights of Sepaktakraw matches at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 10:16, September 25, 2023

Varayut Jantarasena of Team Thailand kicks the ball during Men's Team Regu Preliminary Match of Sepaktakraw between Thailand and Laos at the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Jelki Ladada of Team Indonesia kicks the ball during Men's Team Regu Preliminary Match of Sepaktakraw between Indonesia and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Team Thailand compete against Team Laos during Men's Team Regu Preliminary Match of Sepaktakraw at the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Diky Apriyadi of Team Indonesia (L, front) fails to block the ball during Men's Team Regu Preliminary Match of Sepaktakraw between Indonesia and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Im Ansoo of Team South Korea competes against Saiful Rijal of Team Indonesia during Men's Team Regu Preliminary Match of Sepaktakraw between Indonesia and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Team Thailand compete against Team Laos during Men's Team Regu Preliminary Match of Sepaktakraw at the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Lao Tianxue of Team China competes during Women's Team Regu Preliminary Match of Sepaktakraw between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Team South Korea celebrate during Women's Team Regu Preliminary Match of Sepaktakraw between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Chen Yan (L, back) of Team China competes against Park Seonju (R, front) of South Korea during Women's Team Regu Preliminary Match of Sepaktakraw between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

