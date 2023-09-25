In pics: fencing matches at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 10:24, September 25, 2023

Xu Jie (L) of China competes against Cheung Ka Long of China's Hong Kong during men's foil individual quarterfinal of fencing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Chen Haiwei (L) of China competes against Chen Yi-Tung of Chinese Taipei during men's foil individual quarterfinal of fencing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Shikine Takahiro of Japan (L) competes against Cheung Ka Long of China's Hong Kong during Men's Foil Individual Semifinal of Fencing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Chen Haiwei of China (L) competes against Choi Chun Yin Ryan of China's Hong Kong during Men's Foil Individual Semifinal of Fencing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

