All Chinese athletes advance to skateboarding finals at Asian Games

Xinhua) 10:05, September 25, 2023

Chen Ye of China competes during Men's Park Qualification Heat of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's skaters advanced to the finals in both the men's and women's park events during the skateboarding competitions at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

In the women's park qualification, China's Mao Jiasi and Li Yujuan secured their spots in the eight-woman final scheduled for Monday at the Qiantang Roller Sports Center, finishing in second and sixth place, respectively. Mao stood out in the first round, clinching the second position behind Japan's renowned skater Hinano Kusaki after two competitive rounds.

"I felt somewhat nervous today. But I'll try my best to make an outstanding performance in the finals," Mao commented.

For the men's park qualification, China's Chen Ye and Li Mingxiao earned fourth and seventh positions, respectively. Japan's Yuru Nagahara and Kensuke Sasaoka rebounded from early challenges to secure the top two spots.

"I am not happy with my performance today, but I will try hard to defend my title," stated Sasaoka, the reigning Asiad champion.

Li Mingxiao of China competes during Men's Park Qualification Heat of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Jericho Jojit Francisco Jr of Philippines competes during Men's Park Qualification Heat of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Nagahara Yuro of Japan greets spectators during Men's Park Qualification Heat of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Sasaoka Kensuke of Japan competes during Men's Park Qualification Heat of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Moon Gangho of South Korea competes during Men's Park Qualification Heat of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

