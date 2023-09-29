China thrashes Uzbekistan to reach women's football last eight in Asiad

Xinhua) 11:35, September 29, 2023

Wang Shanshan (1st L) of China competes during the Women's Group Round between China and Uzbekistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China crushed Uzbekistan 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals of women's football competition in the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Wang Shanshan broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute to gift China a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Wang added another five minutes after the break, before Shen Mengyu and Chen Qiaozhu netted to make it 4-0 for China just before the hour mark. Substitute Yan Jinjin had a brace to secure a lop-sided victory for the hosts.

Japan routed Vietnam 7-0 to top Group D, while Nepal tied Bangladesh 1-1 and both were eliminated.

In Group E, South Korea eased past Hong Kong, China 5-0, and the Philippines beat Myanmar 3-0, with the two winners both qualifying for the next round.

In the quarterfinals, China takes on Thailand, Japan plays the Philippines, Chinese Taipei meets Uzbekistan, and South Korea encounters DPR Korea.

In the men's football round of 16, Uzbekistan beat Indonesia 2-0 after extra-time, Saudi Arabia upset India 2-0, and Japan thrashed Myanmar 7-0.

Yan Jinjin (front) of China competes during the Women's Group Round between China and Uzbekistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Yan Jinjin (L) of China competes during the Women's Group Round between China and Uzbekistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Athletes of China react during the Women's Group Round between China and Uzbekistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Athletes of China react during the Women's Group Round between China and Uzbekistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Lou Jiahui (R) of China reacts after the Women's Group Round between China and Uzbekistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

