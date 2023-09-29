Home>>
China's Lan wins men's rings title at Hangzhou Asiad
(Xinhua) 10:56, September 29, 2023
HANGZHOU, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Lan Xingyu scored 15.433 points to claim the men's rings gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Thursday.
Van Khanh Phong Nguyen of Vietnam finished second with 14.600 points, while Japan's Wataru Tanigawa took the bronze with 14.300 points.
Lan was the first to compete in the rings final and impressed the audience with an outstanding performance with unparalleled difficulty and execution.
The 25-year-old clinched a bronze in the men's all-around on Tuesday, when he scored 15.266 points in rings, the highest among the finalists.
