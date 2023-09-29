Zhang Yufei preveils in 50m freestyle showdown with Haughey at Asiad

September 29, 2023

Zhang Yufei of China reacts after the Women's 50m Freestyle Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese swimming star Zhang Yufei displayed her versatility in setting a new Games record of 24.26 seconds to add a women's 50m freestyle gold medal to her two butterfly titles at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Thursday.

Zhang edged Hong Kong, China's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey to win the title. Haughey, one of the world's top freestylers, who clinched the Asiad 100m and 200m titles, came second in 24.34. China's Cheng Yujie was third in 24.60.

Gold Medalist Zhang Yufei (C) of China, Silver Medalist Haughey Siobhan Bernadette (L) of China's Hong Kong and Bronze Medalist Cheng Yujie of China attend the awarding ceremony for Women's 50m Freestyle of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Zhang Yufei of China waves to the audience after the Women's 50m Freestyle Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Haughey Siobhan Bernadette (R) of China's Hong Kong congrats Zhang Yufei of China after the Women's 50m Freestyle Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Zhang Yufei of China reacts after the Women's 50m Freestyle Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Zhang Yufei of China reacts during the Women's 50m Freestyle Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

