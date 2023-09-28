19th Asian Games: Men's Preliminary Round matches of Basketball

Rondae Jefferson (L) of Jordan passes the ball during the Men's Preliminary Round Group C match of Basketball between Jordan and Bahrain at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Ahmad Al Dwairi (L) of Jordan grabs rebound against Alwatheq Ali Sidahmed Alhassan of Bahrain during the Men's Preliminary Round Group C match of Basketball between Jordan and Bahrain at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Devon Dwayne Lamont Chism of Bahrain challenges the judge during the Men's Preliminary Round Group C match of Basketball between Jordan and Bahrain at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Rondae Jefferson of Jordan shakes hands with spectators after the Men's Preliminary Round Group C match of Basketball between Jordan and Bahrain at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Guna RA (R) of South Korea goes for a layup during the Men's Preliminary Round Group D match of Basketball between South Korea and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Guna RA (C) of South Korea grabs rebound during the Men's Preliminary Round Group D match of Basketball between South Korea and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Lee Junghyun (L) of South Korea goes for a layup during the Men's Preliminary Round Group D match of Basketball between South Korea and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Heo Hoon (R) of South Korea goes for a layup during the Men's Preliminary Round Group D match of Basketball between South Korea and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Heo Hoon (C) of South Korea breaks through during the Men's Preliminary Round Group D match of Basketball between South Korea and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Guna RA (C) of South Korea grabs rebound during the Men's Preliminary Round Group D match of Basketball between South Korea and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

