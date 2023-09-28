19th Asian Games: Men's Individual Semifinal of Go Chess
Ke Jie (L) of China competes against Ichiriki Ryo of Japan during the Men's Individual Semifinal of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)
Ke Jie (R) of China competes against Ichiriki Ryo of Japan during the Men's Individual Semifinal of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)
Ichiriki Ryo (R) of Japan competes against Ke Jie of China during the Men's Individual Semifinal of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)
Ke Jie of China competes against Ichiriki Ryo of Japan during the Men's Individual Semifinal of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)
Hsu Haohung (L) of Chinese Taipei competes against Shin Jinseo of South Korea during the Men's Individual Semifinal of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)
Hsu Haohung (L) of Chinese Taipei competes against Shin Jinseo of South Korea during the Men's Individual Semifinal of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)
Shin Jinseo (L) of South Korea competes against Hsu Haohung of Chinese Taipei during the Men's Individual Semifinal of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)
Photos
