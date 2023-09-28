China triumphs in skateboarding at Asian Games

HANGZHOU, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China collected both the men's and women's street gold medals, along with a silver and a bronze on the last day of skateboarding competition at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

13-year-old sensation Cui Chenxi captured gold in the women's street final to become China's youngest-ever Asian Games champion.

Cui's journey to gold began impressively, provisionally ranking first after the run stage. Despite a few stumbles in the trick stage, she maintained her overall performance, ultimately claiming victory with 242.62 points.

"I am very happy to win the gold. Before the competition, my family and coaches told me to do my best, but I really wanted to win. This was the most confident competition I've ever been in," Cui said.

China's Zeng Wenhui rebounded from early challenges and managed to clinch the silver medal with 236.61 points while Japan's Ito Miyu secured bronze with 221.59 points.

Defending champion Didal Margielyn from the Philippines unexpectedly withdrew from the competition due to an injury in the first round.

In the men's street final, Japanese sensation Onodera Ginu surprisingly failed to land any successful tricks and finished with a remote 7th.

Chinese boarders Zhang Jie and Su Jianjun delivered consistent performances, with Zhang winning gold with 231.14 points and Su securing bronze with 195.73. Indonesian boarder Tanjung Sanggoe Darma secured the silver with 200.63.

