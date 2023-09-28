China's Zuo wins women's all-around gymnastics title at Asiad

Gold medalist Zuo Tong (C) of China, silver medalist Okamura Mana of Japan (L) and Kim Sujong of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) during the awarding ceremony for the Women's All-Around of Artistic Gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Zuo Tong of China claimed the women's all-around gymnastics title with a score of 53.565 points at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Japan's Mana Okamura finished second with 52.898 and Kim Su Jong of DPR Korea took bronze on 51.466.

Zuo performed steadily throughout her routines on four apparatuses. Her total included 12.833 on the vault, 13.733 on the uneven bars, 13.833 on the balance beam, 13.166 on the floor.

Title favorite Zhang Jin fell from the uneven bars three times and only scored 10.100 points. The 22-year-old finished fourth with 50.899.

Japan's Kohane Ushioku injured her legs during the warm-up session before the competition started and was sent to hospital immediately.

