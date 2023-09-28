China wins 6th straight women's beach volleyball gold at Asiad

Xue Chen (R)/Xia Xinyi of China compete during Beach Volleyball Women's Gold Medal Match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Ishii Miki/Mizoe Sayaka of Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

NINGBO, China, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Xue Chen and Xia Xinyi eased past Miki Ishii and Sayaka Mizoe of Japan 2-0 as China claimed its sixth consecutive women's beach volleyball title at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Xue's serves helped China establish a four-point lead at the opening stage. Japan's spikes were consistently restrained by China's blocks, and China took the first set 21-11.

The second set was close, but Xia stepped up to score consecutive points. After Japan spiked out of court, China secured a 21-13 victory.

Xue, who won gold medals at Doha 2006 and Guangzhou 2010, was satisfied with her performance.

"I think it is the heritage of the Chinese team. We have always adhered to high standards and conducted strict training. That's why we can get China's sixth straight gold medal today," she said.

China has won the women's beach volleyball gold in each edition of the Asian Games since Busan, South Korea in 2002.

The men's beach volleyball gold medal of the Hangzhou Asiad will be awarded on Thursday.

Gold Medalists Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China (C), Silver Medalists Ishii Miki/Mizoe Sayaka (L) of Japan and Bronze Medalists Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China attend the awarding ceremony for Women's Beach Volleyball at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gold Medalists Xue Chen (L)/Xia Xinyi of China attend the awarding ceremony for Women's Beach Volleyball at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Silver Medalists Ishii Miki (R)/Mizoe Sayaka of Japan attend the awarding ceremony for Women's Beach Volleyball at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Bronze Medalists Wang Fan (L)/Dong Jie of China attend the awarding ceremony for Women's Beach Volleyball at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gold Medalist Xue Chen of China (R) talks with Silver Medalist Ishii Miki of Japan during the awarding ceremony for Women's Beach Volleyball at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Xue Chen (R)/Xia Xinyi of China compete during Beach Volleyball Women's Gold Medal Match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Ishii Miki/Mizoe Sayaka of Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Xue Chen (R)/Xia Xinyi of China react during Beach Volleyball Women's Gold Medal Match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Ishii Miki/Mizoe Sayaka of Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Players hug each other after Beach Volleyball Women's Gold Medal Match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Ishii Miki/Mizoe Sayaka of Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Xia Xinyi (R) of China competes during Beach Volleyball Women's Gold Medal Match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Ishii Miki/Mizoe Sayaka of Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Xia Xinyi (R) of China passes the ball during Beach Volleyball Women's Gold Medal Match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Ishii Miki/Mizoe Sayaka of Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

