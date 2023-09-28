Japan sees off Uzbekistan to retain mixed team judo crown at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 11:01, September 28, 2023

Gold Medalists Team Japan attend the awarding ceremony for Mixed Team of Judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Japan won back-to-back Asian Games gold medals in the mixed team judo event after beating Uzbekistan 4-0 at the Hangzhou Asiad here on Wednesday.

Uzbekistan fielded a strong team but was unable to register a point against Japan in the final.

Hyoga Ota got the first point for Japan with a win over Alisher Yusupov before Momo Tamaoki registered an ippon to defeat Diyora Keldiyorova.

Ken Oyoshi then overcame Murodjon Yuldoshev before Shiho Tanaka got the better of Gulnoza Matniyazova to retain the title for Japan.

China, who lost to Uzbekistan 4-2 in the semifinal, overcame Kazakhstan 4-2 to clinch the bronze.

"The bronze belongs to the whole team," said China's Xu Shiyan, who won a silver in the women's +78kg.

Earlier, Chinese judokas encountered a tough challenge from their Mongolian counterparts in the quarterfinal. Buhebilige of China lost to Mongolia's Altanbagana Gantulga in the first bout but took a convincing victory over the same opponent by ippon in the seventh.

"I was shocked by how our quarterfinal against the Mongolians evolved. I was once afraid of losing it," Xu admitted.

All 15 golds in judo have been awarded, with Japan grabbing five gold medals. China secured one gold, two silvers and three bronzes, while Uzbekistan took three and Chinese Taipei had two.

Athletes of Japan celebrate during the Mixed Team Final of Judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Gold Medalists Team Japan attend the awarding ceremony for Mixed Team of Judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Japan's Oyoshi Ken (L) competes with Uzbekistan's Murodjon Yuldoshev during the Mixed Team Final of Judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Japan's Tanaka Shiho (top) competes with Uzbekistan's Gulnoza Matniyazova during the Mixed Team Final of Judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Japan's Tanaka Shiho (L) competes with Uzbekistan's Gulnoza Matniyazova during the Mixed Team Final of Judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)