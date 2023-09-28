China wins 2nd straight in men's, kicks off women's competition in style in 3x3 basketball

Xinhua) 14:20, September 28, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China won its second straight match with a 21-5 victory over Malaysia, while the Chinese women's team triumphed 22-8 over India in the 3x3 basketball round robin at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Wednesday.

China made 5 out of 11 two-point attempts, while Malaysia failed to make any of their eight attempts in this category. China also outrebounded their oppoents by 21-6.

"Today we were well-prepared. We learned from our previous game. When we make substitutions, we need to stick closer to the opponents because they are moving fast," said China's Zhao Jiaren, who scored a game-high 10 points.

"In this game, we performed well in our attack, and we passed the ball to open up opportunities. We also did well in securing rebounds," the 24-year-old player added.

Zhou Yanxu had eight points for China, while Liu Yuxuan and Lu Pengcheng added two points and one point respectively.

Chinese Taipei, Iran, India, Qatar, the Philippines, South Korea and Cambodia also emerged victorious in men's matches.

Earlier on the women's side, China quickly established a 6-0 lead against India. With another 6-0 scoring run, China extended their lead to 18-5, leaving no suspense for the game.

"This is our first game here and the first official game where four of us play together as a team," said China's Wan Jiyuan.

China dominated the inside game but struggled to find their shooting touch from beyond the arc, making only one out of 21 two-point attempts.

With a significant lead during the match, China attempted more two-point shots. "We are also preparing for the upcoming matches," said Wan, who scored seven points.

Chen Mingling collected eight points, Wang Jiahui contributed five, and Wang Xinyu added two.

Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, South Korea and Malaysia are winners in other women's matches.

