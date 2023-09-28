Zhang Yufei wins women's 100m butterfly at Hangzhou Asiad

Zhang Yufei of China competes during the Women's 100m Butterfly Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei won the women's 100m butterfly gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The Asian record keeper set a Games' record of 55.86 to clinch the title. Japan's Ai Soma won the silver in 57.57. Another Chinese swimmer Wang Yichun came third in 57.83.

