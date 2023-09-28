China's Wu, Wang claim clear victories in Asiad boxing debut

Xinhua) 14:24, September 28, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese boxers Wu Yu and Wang Xiangyang defeated their opponents both 5-0 in their Asiad debut in the women's 50kg and men's 63.5kg round of 16 at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Wednesday.

As the champion of the 2019 Military World Games and the 2023 IBA Women's Boxing World Championships, 28-year-old Wu demonstrated patience and experience against the 20-year-old DPR Korean boxer Kang Su Hyang.

Wu got three 10-9 favorable scores from five judges in the first round, four in the second round, and all five in the last round to clinch the victory.

"Our coach told us to treat the game as a party and perform our best on the court," Wu noted.

Confronting Mark Ashley Fajardo of the Philippines, Wang appeared well-prepared and left few chances for his opponent to fight back.

"I studied his style several days in advance and came up with strategies accordingly to make the game easy," Wang said.

The 24-year-old admitted that he was a bit nervous before the Asiad but gradually felt at home. "I will cherish each bout as my last showcase," Wang added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)