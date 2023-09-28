League of Legends Semifinal of Esports: China vs. South Korea

Xinhua) 15:14, September 28, 2023

Team South Korea celebrate after the League of Legends Semifinal of Esports between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Team China compete during the League of Legends Semifinal of Esports between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Zhao Jiahao (2nd R) of China communicates with his coach before the League of Legends Semifinal of Esports between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Team South Korea celebrate after the League of Legends Semifinal of Esports between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Team China pose before the League of Legends Semifinal of Esports between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Team China compete during the League of Legends Semifinal of Esports between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

