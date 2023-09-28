League of Legends Semifinal of Esports: China vs. South Korea
Team South Korea celebrate after the League of Legends Semifinal of Esports between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Team China compete during the League of Legends Semifinal of Esports between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Zhao Jiahao (2nd R) of China communicates with his coach before the League of Legends Semifinal of Esports between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Team South Korea celebrate after the League of Legends Semifinal of Esports between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Team China pose before the League of Legends Semifinal of Esports between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Team China compete during the League of Legends Semifinal of Esports between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Wu, Wang claim clear victories in Asiad boxing debut
- China wins 2nd straight in men's, kicks off women's competition in style in 3x3 basketball
- China, S. Korea power into Asiad men's football quarterfinals
- China triumphs in skateboarding at Asian Games
- Indian markswoman Samra sets world record to take gold at Hangzhou Asiad
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.