Ye Shiwen wins women's 200m breaststroke at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 10:25, September 29, 2023

Ye Shiwen of China reacts after the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ye Shiwen claimed the women's 200m breaststroke gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

The 27-year-old London Olympic gold medalist clocked two minutes 23.84 seconds to clinch the title. Kwon Se-hyun of South Korea finished second in 2:26.31. Japan's Runa Imai came third in 2:26.41.

Gold Medalist Ye Shiwen (C) of China, Silver Medalist Kwon Sehyun (L) of South Korea and Bronze Medalist Imai Runa of Japan attend the awarding ceremony for Women's 200m Breaststroke of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Ye Shiwen of China competes during the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

