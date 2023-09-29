Ye Shiwen wins women's 200m breaststroke at Hangzhou Asiad
Ye Shiwen of China reacts after the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
HANGZHOU, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ye Shiwen claimed the women's 200m breaststroke gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.
The 27-year-old London Olympic gold medalist clocked two minutes 23.84 seconds to clinch the title. Kwon Se-hyun of South Korea finished second in 2:26.31. Japan's Runa Imai came third in 2:26.41.
Gold Medalist Ye Shiwen (C) of China, Silver Medalist Kwon Sehyun (L) of South Korea and Bronze Medalist Imai Runa of Japan attend the awarding ceremony for Women's 200m Breaststroke of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Ye Shiwen of China reacts after the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Ye Shiwen of China competes during the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Ye Shiwen of China competes during the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Day 5 Roundup: Chinese swimmers, Wushu athletes shine bright at Asiad
- 19th Asian Games: Men's Preliminary Round matches of Basketball
- Feature: 'The swimmer in the stands' - how Pan shot to fame at Hangzhou Asiad
- Feature: Off Olympic podium, Chinese swimmer Wang returns to glory at Hangzhou Asiad
- Feature: Malaysian basketballer's China college ambition
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.