China, S.Korea reach last 16 in Asiad men's football event

Xinhua) 14:51, September 22, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China and South Korea bagged a 4-0 victory each in their group of the Hangzhou Asian Games men's football competition here on Thursday, booking the first two places into the last 16.

China defeated India 5-1 in their opening match. The hosts kept their momentum and took good advantage of their height in the match against Myanmar, hitting three headers home to put the match under control.

Tan Long opened the scoring for the hosts in the 15th minute, as he headed Liu Yang's left side cross home.

Only four minutes later, Tan doubled the lead for China as his header once again hit home thanks to the pinpoint cross from right side by Wang Zhen'ao.

Wang pocketed his own goal with an acrobatic volley in the 22nd minute to gift the hosts a 3-0 lead.

Dai Weijun added another header in the 44th minute and China led 4-0 into the halftime break.

China dominated the second half but they squandered a handful of chances.

Elsewhere in Group A, Sunil Chhetri netted an 85th minute winner to gift India a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh.

With six points in hands and still one match to play, China already booked a place in the last 16.

South Korea eased past Thailand 4-0 to top Group E with six points, and a 1-1 draw between Kuwait and Bahrain ensured the Taegeuk Tigers to the knock-out stage.

Iran swept past Vietnam 4-0 while Saudi Arabia defeated Mongolia 3-0 In Group B. Iran, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam all have chance to qualify.

In Group F, DPR Korea edged Kyrgyzstan 1-0 while Chinese Taipei won 1-0 against Indonesia.

The women's football competition kicked off on Thursday with Chinese Taipei beating India 2-1 in Group B.

