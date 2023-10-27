We Are China

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo attends event in C China's Hubei

Xinhua) 10:51, October 27, 2023

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo shows the gift he receives during an event for 2023 World Super Footballer Games in Daye, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo attends an event for 2023 World Super Footballer Games in Daye, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo attends an event for 2023 World Super Footballer Games in Daye, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo attends an event for 2023 World Super Footballer Games in Daye, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo attends an event for 2023 World Super Footballer Games in Daye, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo (R) hugs a fan during an event for 2023 World Super Footballer Games in Daye, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo takes photos with fans during an event for 2023 World Super Footballer Games in Daye, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo attends an event for 2023 World Super Footballer Games in Daye, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo attends an event for 2023 World Super Footballer Games in Daye, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo plays with children during an event for 2023 World Super Footballer Games in Daye, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo plays with young players during an event for 2023 World Super Footballer Games in Daye, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo signs for fans an event for 2023 World Super Footballer Games in Daye, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Brazilian football legend Rivaldo (R) signs for a fan during an event for 2023 World Super Footballer Games in Daye, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

