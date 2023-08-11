Brazilian president denounces "green neocolonialism" at Amazon Summit

BRASILIA, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized Wednesday what he called "green neocolonialism" and demanded funding commitments from developed countries for sustainable projects.

"We cannot accept a green neocolonialism that under the pretext of protecting the environment, imposes trade barriers and discriminatory measures and ignores our regulatory frameworks and domestic policies," Lula said at the closing of Amazon Summit, officially known as the 4th Meeting of Presidents of States Parties to the Amazon Cooperation Treaty, in Belem in northern Brazil.

Countries with tropical forests inherited from the colonial past a "predatory" economic model featuring "irrational exploitation" of natural resources, slavery and systematic exclusion of local populations, Lula said.

However, for high-quality development, he believed what these countries need is long-term, unconditional financing for green infrastructure and industrialization projects.

He blamed developed countries for limited participation in global financing mechanisms in this regard.

The two-day summit was attended by representatives from Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Guyana, and Venezuela, among others, to address issues of great interest to the Amazon region.

