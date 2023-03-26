China wishes Brazilian president a speedy recovery: FM spokesperson

March 26, 2023

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Sunday said China wishes Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva a speedy recovery and will stay in communication with the Brazilian side about the president's visit to China.

According to media reports, Brazilian President Lula da Silva has decided to postpone his visit to China due to medical reasons.

"The Brazilian side has notified the Chinese side of the decision to postpone President Lula da Silva's visit to China," the spokesperson said when answering a relevant query, adding that China understands and respects that.

The spokesperson added that China sends warm thoughts to President Lula da Silva and wishes him a speedy recovery. The Chinese side will stay in communication with the Brazilian side about the visit.

