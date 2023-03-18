Brazilian president to visit China

March 18, 2023

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will pay a state visit to China from March 26 to 31, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

China and Brazil share a wide range of common interests and shared duties in bolstering common development, Chinese officials said.

"China-Brazil relations have maintained stable development for nearly half a century since the establishment of diplomatic relations in the face of changes in the global landscape," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

"Pragmatic cooperation in various fields has been fruitful and has set a role model of unity and cooperation among major developing countries joining hands for development," Wang told reporters on Friday.

It is believed that the Brazilian president's China visit will usher in a new era and a new future for China-Brazil relations, Wang said.

Brazil is China's ninth-largest trading partner and China is Brazil's largest. According to statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China, the bilateral trade volume in 2022 reached $171.49 billion, up 4.9 percent year-on-year.

