Death toll rises to 44 from landslides on Brazilian coast

Xinhua) 09:50, February 22, 2023

SAO PAULO, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- The death toll rose to 44 from landslides and floods over the weekend on the coast of Brazil's Sao Paulo state, while some 40 people remain missing, the regional government said Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Sao Paulo government, 43 people died in landslides caused by heavy rains in the city of Sao Sebastiao and another person in the seaside resort of Ubatuba.

More than 2,400 people had to be evacuated from the area after their homes were destroyed, according to official reports.

The landslide occurred during Carnival festivities, which were mostly suspended, leaving many tourists stranded as numerous roads and highways leading to seaside resorts were damaged.

The cities most affected and under a state of calamity are Sao Sebastiao, Ubatuba, Guaruja, Bertioga, Ilhabela and Caraguatatuba.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cut short his vacation on Monday and traveled to the affected area to announce support for Sao Sebastiao, pledging federal funds for housing construction.

Meanwhile, the Sao Paulo Social Fund and Civil Defense agency have begun distributing 7.5 tons of donated humanitarian aid to victims.

