Feature: China-Brazil water project sets example for bilateral cooperation

VARGEM GRANDE PAULISTA, Brazil, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- In the view of Marcelo Indame, the San Lorenzo Water Supply Project has been making tremendous contributions to the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.

"The strong water supply capacity of 6 cubic meters per second provided by the project, which is operated by China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC), makes an important contribution to the state undoubtedly," said the general manager of the San Lorenzo water supply company.

Since its commercial operation in July 2018, the project, located in the state's municipality of Vargem Grande Paulista, has provided a safe and reliable clean water supply for nearly 2 million residents in seven cities in the region.

In addition, more than 4,000 jobs were created and the municipal roads along the project were greatly improved during the peak construction period of the project.

Qi Zexu, general manager of CGGC Brazil Company Limited, said since the project's operation, it is not only the five-year period in which the CGGC has made a stable contribution to the water supply for the people of Sao Paulo State, but also the period in which China and Brazil work together to deepen BRICS cooperation.

"Big Chinese companies come to Brazil and contribute their resources to invest here, which is very important and consistent with the needs of Brazil and the state, and the timing is just right," said Indame.

Large cities need solutions that include energy, water, solid waste treatment, municipal transportation and other livelihood services, said Andre Salcedo, CEO of the water and wastewater management company serving the state of Sao Paulo (Sabesp).

"Our cooperation with the CGGC is a step in this direction. Such projects can be expanded and improved within the investment program of the Sao Paulo State government to provide better services to the people of the state," Salcedo added.

The CGGC also carried out donations and volunteer activities in the local communities, orphanages and nursing homes, while supporting staff education and training, local health and environmental protection, students' extracurricular practice and other activities.

Samanta Souza, deputy head of the state's Department of Environment, Logistics and Infrastructure, said the project provides efficient and high-quality services to the locals.

"In 2019 and 2020, there was a lack of rainfall in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area, but we were not aware of it at all," she said. "This is precisely because we already have the security of an integrated water supply system that consists of the project and other seven large water plants."

Souza believes that the state can use the expertise of companies such as the CGGC to study new possibilities for producing energy in such large plants.

"In addition to introducing investment, such a partnership also brings about the much-needed technical exchange, which makes the state more modern and brings the best benefits to the local environment and people," she added.

