Brazil brings innovative ideas to Pujiang Forum

(People's Daily App) 15:18, September 15, 2023

Brazil was the country of honor at this year's Pujiang Innovation Forum, a three-day science and technology event in Shanghai that ended on Monday. Brazilian officials, businessmen, and researchers shared their innovative ideas and sought collaboration on energy conservation, carbon reduction and sustainable development. (Video source: Shanghai Daily)

