National Fitness Day: Soccer

No matter where you live, there must be soccer fans. And today, I'm here in Beijing again with my friends, just for soccer.

My team is called the Dream Team. We practice soccer skills every Saturday. My position on the field is No.3. It's a defender position.

After a work week, soccer is like my tool for relieving pressure.

Playing soccer enables me to exercise the muscles in my whole body, and requires me to concentrate my mind the entire time. So, playing soccer can also help improve the ability to think and react quickly.

Nevertheless, I believe the more important reason why soccer means so much to me is that it is a team sport, in which players must work together to win.

That's where deep friendship often sprouts.

Although I'm in a foreign land, I don't feel lonely.

I always think soccer shouldn't be limited to the World Cup and professional leagues. It is a part of our life.

It brings us the vigor and happiness we need in our daily lives, and most importantly, friendship.

Whenever I'm on a soccer field, I'm not alone.

