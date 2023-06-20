Languages

Scissors kick showed off at Guizhou rural soccer super league

(People's Daily App) 15:19, June 20, 2023

During the first season of Village Super League contested in Rongjiang county, Guizhou Province, a player shows off his scissor kick on Saturday.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)

