Home>>
Scissors kick showed off at Guizhou rural soccer super league
(People's Daily App) 15:19, June 20, 2023
During the first season of Village Super League contested in Rongjiang county, Guizhou Province, a player shows off his scissor kick on Saturday.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Thousands revel in Grand Song of Dong in SW China's Guizhou
- Tourists enjoy themselves in verbena field in Gaopo Township, SW China
- Villagers in ethnic dress give performance for "Village Super League" football match in Guizhou
- Bridges change lives of many in SW China's Guizhou
- "Village Super League" held in Rongjiang, SW China's Guizhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.