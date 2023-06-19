We Are China

Tourists enjoy themselves in verbena field in Gaopo Township, SW China

Xinhua) 14:21, June 19, 2023

In this aerial photo, tourists enjoy themselves in a verbena field in Gaopo Township of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists take photos in a verbena field in Gaopo Township of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

In this aerial photo, tourists enjoy themselves in a verbena field in Gaopo Township of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

In this aerial photo, tourists enjoy themselves in a verbena field in Gaopo Township of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

In this aerial photo, tourists take photos in a verbena field in Gaopo Township of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists enjoy themselves in a verbena field in Gaopo Township of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

In this aerial photo, tourists enjoy themselves in a verbena field in Gaopo Township of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

In this aerial photo, tourists enjoy themselves in a verbena field in Gaopo Township of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

In this aerial photo, tourists enjoy themselves in a verbena field in Gaopo Township of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

In this aerial photo, tourists enjoy themselves in a verbena field in Gaopo Township of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

In this aerial photo, tourists enjoy themselves in a verbena field in Gaopo Township of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

In this aerial photo, tourists enjoy themselves in a verbena field in Gaopo Township of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)