"Village Super League" held in Rongjiang, SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:59, June 12, 2023

People watch a "Village Super League" football match between the team of Yuezhai Village and the team of Fengle Village in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Players of Yuezhai Village and the team of Fengle Village compete during a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People watch a "Village Super League" football match between the team of Fenghuang Village and the team of Xinzhong Village in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Liu Qinbing)

Local children enjoy football play on the pitch during a break of "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Players of Fenghuang Village and the team of Xinzhong Village compete during a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Players of Yuezhai Village and the team of Fengle Village compete during a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Local children enjoy football play on the pitch during a break of "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People watch a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Liu Qinbing)

People watch a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People watch a "Village Super League" football match between the team of Fenghuang Village and the team of Xinzhong Village in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Liu Qinbing)

A child cheers for the players on parent's shoulders during a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A child cheers for the players during a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Liu Qinbing)

People watch a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows spectators gather together to watch a traditional dance on the pitch during a break of "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Liu Qinbing)

A woman in ethnic dress cheers for the players during a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Liu Qinbing)

Local children enjoy football play on the pitch during a break of "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2023. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows artists dances with spectators after a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows artists dances with spectators after a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows artists dances with spectators after a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows a "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Village Super League" is a football tournament held in Rongjiang County. Organized and participated by local football fans, this grassroot football tournament has attracted 20 teams from nearby villages.

Video clips of the matches went viral on internet and helped the "Village Super League" gained popularity nation wide.

The tournament, not only showcases the passion and skills of the football enthusiasts in local villages, but also demonstrates their unity and teamwork in the field. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)