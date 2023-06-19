Thousands revel in Grand Song of Dong in SW China's Guizhou

A total of 3,120 ethnic singers sing the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group together with local residents and tourists in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Wu Guanghui)

In Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, a captivating spectacle unfolded recently as a total of 3,120 ethnic singers sang the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group together with local residents and tourists.

Against the picturesque backdrop of the Dong village and with the countryside fields as their stage, the performers’ melodious and enchanting voices created an awe-inspiring scene.

The Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group is a collective name for the unaccompanied, conductor-less, polyphonic folk choral songs of the Dong people, which was inscribed in the UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.

