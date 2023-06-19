Villagers in ethnic dress give performance for "Village Super League" football match in Guizhou

Villagers of Dong ethnic group wearing festive ethnic dress perform singing during the halftime of the "Village Super League" football match in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. Villagers spontaneously wear ethnic dress and perform singing and dancing on every match day on weekends. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

