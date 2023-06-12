China qualifies for 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup

Xinhua) 09:46, June 12, 2023

Lu Jiayu (front L) of China vies for the ball during the group B match of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers between China and Myanmar at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China has qualified for the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup finals as Group B winner of the second round qualification after triumphing 5-0 over Myanmar here on Saturday.

Thus, China has won all of its three group matches against Chinese Taipei, Nepal and Myanmar.

At Yangon's Thuwunna Stadium, China quickly displayed its strength and dominance as Lu Jiayu broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, with the other four goals scored by Jiang Chenjing in the 35th minute, Huo Yuexin in the 40th minute, and Zhao Xinyue in the 69th and 75th minutes.

"We received very high expectations from our supporters prior to this tournament. We met their expectations in these three matches. But we still need to make more progress," said China's head coach Wang Jun. "All the players in the team will be future national players for China. So we need to be more focused. I think in the under-20 Women's Asian Cup in Uzbekistan, we can have very good performance."

After beating Nepal 5-0, Chinese Taipei has also advanced to the tournament's finals as the runner-up of Group B.

Australia and Vietnam qualified for the finals through Group A.

Scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan from March 3 to 16, 2024, the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup will feature eight teams, four of which have advanced through the qualification, top three teams from the 2019 AFC U-19 Women's Championship, namely Japan, DPR Korea and South Korea, and host Uzbekistan.

Li Tingyingge (R) of China vies for the ball during the group B match of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers between China and Myanmar at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Players of China celebrate after scoring a goal during the group B match of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers between China and Myanmar at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Li Tingyingge (L) of China vies with Phyu Phyu Win of Myanmar during the group B match of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers between China and Myanmar at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Huo Yuexin (L) of China vies with Phyu Phyu Win of Myanmar during the group B match of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers between China and Myanmar at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Ouyang Yuhuan (R) of China shoots during the group B match of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers between China and Myanmar at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

