Brazilian football legend Pele's funeral held in Santos

Xinhua) 10:58, January 03, 2023

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is seen in his casket at the Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos, Brazil, on Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)

Mourners queue to pay their respect to Brazilian football legend Pele during his funeral at the Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos, Brazil, on Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives for Brazilian football legend Pele's funeral at the Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos, Brazil, on Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)

Pallbearers carry the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele at the Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos, Brazil, on Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2023, shows a general view of Brazilian football legend Pele's funeral at the Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)

