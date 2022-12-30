Pele, "The King of Football" dies at 82

Xinhua) 08:38, December 30, 2022

People gather outside the Israelita Albert Einstein Hospital where former Brazilian football star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, died in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

SAO PAULO, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Former Brazilian football star Pele, three-time World Cup champion, died on Thursday at the age of 82 in a hospital in Sao Paulo, victim of colon cancer, his doctors officially reported.

The Athlete of the Century had been hospitalized since November 29 at the Albert Einstein hospital, in Sao Paulo. The hospitalization took place due to a respiratory infection after he contracted COVID-19, and for the reassessment of the treatment of colon cancer. On Thursday afternoon, the hospital announced the death of "the King".

The report of the Israelita Albert Einstein Hospital said, "the Hospital confirms with regret the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, today December 29, 2022, at 3:27 p.m., due to the failure of multiple organs, as a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with your previous medical condition."

Israelita Albert Einstein Hospital sympathizes with the family and everyone who suffers from the loss of our dear King of Football, added the report.

People stand near the Israelita Albert Einstein Hospital where former Brazilian football star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, died in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

A man shows a flag of Santos F.C. outside the Israelita Albert Einstein Hospital where former Brazilian football star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, died in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Haoquan)

A man shows a book outside the Israelita Albert Einstein Hospital where former Brazilian football star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, died in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

A man stands in front of the Israelita Albert Einstein Hospital where former Brazilian football star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, died in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Haoquan)

