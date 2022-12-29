French League 1: Paris-Saint Germain vs. Strasbourg
Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (R) vies with RC Strasbourg's Ismael Doukoure during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (3rd R) breaks through during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar reacts during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
